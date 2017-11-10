Abbotsford citizens tackle bank robber

37-year-old in custody after trying to get away with cash

A bank robbery was foiled when citizens tackled a suspect, as he attempted to leave the Bank of Montreal on Friday.

Around 9:45 a.m., police responded to the robbery at the bank’s South Fraser Way branch. When they arrived, the 37-year-old man was already detained by people inside the bank, Sgt. Judy Bird said.

The man, who is known to police, had indicated to a bank teller that he had a weapon and demanded cash, Bird said. He was given some money and tried to flee, before being met by the bank customers who had other ideas, she said.

He is now facing robbery charges.

