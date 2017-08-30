Abandoned house catches fire in Whalley

The cause of the Surrey fire is under investigation

SURREY — An abandoned home in Whalley caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the large blaze, near 104th Avenue and 140th Street, around 1:46 a.m. and it was upgraded to a second-alarm fire on route because of visible flames.

Acting Surrey Fire Chief Rob Aldorn said it was a massive fire.

“Crews saw it from a distance, the flame and smoke,” he said.

Once on scene, firefighters embarked on a “defensive strategy for confinement,” he added.

Crews were able to contain the blaze, and it didn’t spread to neighbouring properties.

No one was inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire investigators are on scene today (Wednesday).