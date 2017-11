Visitors to White Rock’s waterfront take advantage of gusting afternoon winds for a photo op. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Monday was a windy one, as winds up to 80 km/h gusted across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island, causing power outages and prompting ferry cancellations – but it didn’t deter visitors to White Rock’s waterfront, where smiles were spotted amongst the powerful gusts.

Rain – with some wind on Wednesday – is forecast for the rest of this week.