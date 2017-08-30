67-year-old Surrey man arrested after reports of indecent act at Cloverdale pool

Greenaway pool (17901 60th Ave.) is one of eight outdoor pools in Surrey. There is also one in North Delta.

Indecent act allegedly took place at Greenaway Pool in Cloverdale on Tuesday afternoon

Surrey RCMP were called to Greenaway Pool (17901 60 Avenue) in Cloverdale on Tuesday afternoon after reports came in of a suspicious man allegedly committing an indecent act.

RCMP arrived on scene and, after speaking with multiple witnesses, identified a 67-year-old Surrey man matching the suspect description.

Officers arrested the man without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP officers will be submitting a report to Crown Counsel regarding the indecent act.

Surrey RCMP said they would like to remind the public to report all crime suspicious activity, especially if it involves underage victims who could be at risk to exposure to lewd behaviour.

