5 to start your day

IHIT is on scene after a deadly house fire in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. IHIT on scene after fatal Surrey house fire

A witness at the scene says the front of single-storey home was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived. See more >

2. Muslims keep dogs, too, says Islamic Society president

Shakeel Gaya, founder and president of the society, said the signs misrepresent the Muslim reaction to dogs when they say “dogs are considered filthy in Islam.” See more >

3. Man guilty of abusing cows at Chilliwack dairy farm faces 35 days jail

Jonathan Talbot was involved in eight incidents of abuse caught on video and audio shot by an undercover employee working for animal rights activist group Mercy for Animals (MFA) in 2014. See more >

4. B.C. pauses Massey bridge work to conduct new review

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena announced the independent review, saying previous reviews by the Liberal government may not have looked at all possibilities. See more >

Procurement process cancelled for time being while #MasseyTunnel project under review, @clairetrevena said, confirms bids were placed https://t.co/TtbokY9hZB — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 6, 2017

5. Police search for man after South Surrey student assaulted in park

Surrey police have issued an advisory and an appeal for information after an Earl Marriott Secondary student reported being grabbed by a man this morning in a nearby park. See more >

Sus described as Caucasian male, in his 30's, 5'9"-5'10", medium build, wearing a light green t-shirt, dirty blue jeans and work boots. https://t.co/wpgozXdxPY — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 6, 2017

