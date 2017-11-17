5 to start your day

Delta police probe anti-Christian graffiti, Langley’s Dallas Smith calls out concertgoers and more

1. North Delta church defaced with anti-Christian graffiti

Delta Police are investigating after a local church was vandalized with the disturbing message “Kill All Christans (sic) — god is not real.” See more >

2. Fundraiser supports Davidson family, legacy fund announced

The Abbotsford Community Foundation has established the Const. John Davidson “Shine On” Legacy fund that will have a youth focus in honour of the Abbotsford officer. See more >

3. Family grieves, remember cherised moments with son

Mike Serr has unique memories of his 19-year-old son, who died in an early morning car accident in Maple Ridge this week. See more >

4. More than 100 pedestrians hit in Surrey so far this year

“Shorter days and poor weather is a factor that leads to 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occurring between October and January,” police explain. See more >

5. Langley-born Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

In a tweet, Smith said he watched “girls and guys punching, pulling hair, groping girls,” from the stage Tuesday night at the Encana Events Centre. See more >

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister
Maple Ridge family will always remember son as photographer, animal lover

Air-quality permit OK’d for South Surrey rubber plant

Weir Canada’s request to discharge contaminants from Campbell Heights facility approved

Federal public safety minister making ‘gangs and guns’ funding announcement in Surrey this morning

Ralph Goodale and Joyce Murray will be at RCMP’s Green Timbers headquarters

VIDEO: Surrey baby may be youngest ever diagnosed with rare aHUS disease

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise funds for family while infant fights for his life in hospital

VIDEO: Fire guts Surrey home

A witness says firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before containing it to the home

More than 100 pedestrians hit in Surrey so far this year

Surrey RCMP warn pedestrians to be careful and motorists to slow down in poor weather

SLIDESHOW: Trudeau’s visit through your eyes

We asked for photos from the prime minister’s visit – and you responded

Giants trio on ‘watch list’ for NHL draft

Three members of the Vancouver Giants earning some looks from NHL scouts

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

