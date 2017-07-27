It started 3:35 a.m. Thursday in the 7900-block of 80th Avenue, Newton. The cause is undetermined.

Surrey firefighters are trying to determine what caused yet another fire at a vacant house in Newton early Thursday morning.

Firefighters fought a “defensive” battle to ensure the 3:35 a.m. blaze, in the 7900-block of 80th Avenue, did not spread to other properties, Battalion Chief Gary McHarg said.

He said the house sustained significant damage, “but there was significant damage to it before. It’s had a fire in it before.”

McHarg said Thursday morning that the cause is “undetermined” and investigators are examining the scene.

The house had no electric power or gas, he noted. Nobody was injured.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com