327,000 hectares burned across B.C.

There have been 327,000 hectares of land burned across B.C. since April 1.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek reported the number on Tuesday afternoon. There have been 675 total fires across B.C. this fire season. Nine of them started on Monday.

There are 155 wildfires currently burning and 27 of them are ‘fires of note.’ The firefighting effort has cost the province $98 million thus far.

It’s been “help and hindrance” in terms of weather behaviour, Skrepnek said.

“Smoke has been a challenge today in terms of aircraft operation,” he said. “But visibility is improving.”

The BC Wildfire Centre is expecting some rain on Thursday, which Skrepnek said will help with the smoke but is unlikely do much for the wildfires themselves.

Emergency Management BC deputy minister said that there are currently 45,806 evacuees. Of the 32,000 who have registered for aid, 84 per cent will have received it by the end of Tuesday.

The money, which are being distributed by the Red Cross, comes from the provincial fund. Each evacuated household will received $600.

One of the biggest fires in the province, formerly called the Ashcroft Reserve fire, is now called the Elephant Hill Fire. Cache Creek residents, who have been under evacuation, will head back home at 3 p.m. today. The fire is considered 30 per cent contained.

Skrepnek said that the Cache Creek residents should remain vigilant, as today’s evacuation status downgrade could reverse itself. Cache Creek will remain under evacuation alert.

Turner warned returning residents that they should be prepared, not only logistically, but emotionally to return to their homes. Grocery stores, gas stations and other utilities may not be functioning right away.

“Turning off a town is a lot easier than turning it back on,” said Turner.

The White Lake fire, which had jumped the Fraser River earlier this week and was threatening Williams Lake, remains five to seven kilometres away from the city.

Sgt. Annie Linteau said that the RCMP will be watching over the return of Cache Creek residents to their homes very carefully. RCMP will be asking for identification in order to ensure that it is Cache Creek residents who are getting to return first. Linteau reminded the public that both RCMP officers and park rangers are communication to residents about evacuation orders. She noted that rangers have reported people ignoring instructions to leave in Wells Gray Park.