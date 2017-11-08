F-word ruled OK for French broadcasts

The ruling states the F-word does not have the same “vulgar connotation” in French

Canada’s broadcast regulator has ruled that a swear word that’s off-limits on English-language broadcasts is acceptable in French programming.

The Canadian Broadcast Standards Council ruled that a Quebec music radio station did not violate any rules by airing two clips of celebrities using the F-word as part of public speeches.

A listener of CKOI-FM filed a complaint after hearing the profane clips from Madonna and Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong played two months apart on afternoon programming.

The council ruled that CKOI-FM did not violate broadcast standards by playing the uncensored clips.

It says the F-word does not have the same “vulgar connotation” in French that it does in English and notes that the term was not used as an insult directed at a specific target.

The latest ruling is consistent with a similar decision handed down last year regarding a French-language television broadcast.

CKOI referred to that past decision that excused television network MusiquePlus’ use of the F-word in a broadcast, emphasizing that the word is construed differently in Canada’s two official languages.

The broadcast regulator referenced that decision again in its latest ruling, noting that language is evolutionary and reflects current society.

“The panel prefers to impress upon broadcasters the need for appropriate viewer advisories and correct classification of programs rather than to target the occasional usage of vernacular language,” the latest decision said.

The two clips in the most recent case both involved celebrities whose music is played on CKOI making speeches in public settings, the council noted.

The first instance came shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, when afternoon hosts were discussing Madonna’s address to the recent Women’s March on Washington. The hosts aired and discussed a clip in which the pop star concluded her remarks with a profanity aimed at those who opposed the march.

Two months later, at 2:15 p.m. on March 25, a different afternoon host began discussing the rock group Green Day with a caller who had dialled in to request a song. When talk turned to a recent F-word-laden outburst from lead singer Armstrong, the host played an excerpt in which a variation of the word was heard three times.

The council ruled that neither instance breached Canada’s broadcast codes.

“First, the primary language of the program must be French,” the council wrote when laying out its criteria for use of the term. “Second, the use of the word must be infrequent; and third, the word cannot be used to insult or attack an individual or group. If a broadcast meets these three criteria, it is probable that the CBSC will not find a violation.”

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press

Plant-based milks shouldn’t be main beverage for young kids: experts

VIDEO: Surrey realtors want you to ‘clean out your closets’ for homeless

Last year, the drive collected 402 bags of warm winter clothing and blankets for Surrey’s vulnerable

HISTORY: Policing the military a ‘thankless,’ essential job

Fleetwood’s Matthew Prantner served in the Canadian Provost Corps, fought to liberate the Netherlands

Rollover crash along Fraser Highway in Surrey

It happened Tuesday evening in Cloverdale

UPDATED: Delta police search for suspects after stabbing at Sungod Arena

Police say an 18-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery on the property

Cloverdale residents pay more for housing than rest of Surrey, census says

But data on affordability shows Cloverdalians better able to afford their housing

VIDEO: Watch Surrey council approve road through Hawthorne Park

The decision was met with shouting and boos in Surrey council chambers Monday night

Man charged after couple killed in Vancouver home

Rockie Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, is facing two counts of second-degree murder

Woman sentenced to jail for spitting on bus driver

Port Moody woman gets no-contact order and can’t take a bus for a year

Virginia elects first transgender person to state legislature

On anniversary of Trump election, Dems get something new to celebrate: victory

Plant-based milks shouldn’t be main beverage for young kids: experts

Experts warn that drinking too much of the plant-based beverages can displace hunger and cause children to eat less

A Delta teen stabbed, a serious crash in Surrey and more

Halladay among first to fly model of plane he died in

Former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has been the owner for less than a month of his ICON A5

Shoppers Optimum to merge with PC Plus

Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum

