Watch out for the girls volleyball team from Holy Cross

‘This is the best grade eight team I’ve ever coached,’ says Beauchamp

Just to think, these girls could play another four years of high school volleyball.

Note to the Fraser Valley, watch out.

The grade eight girls volleyball team from Holy Cross high school just finished an outstanding season, finishing near the top of every tournament they played this season.

“This is the best grade eight team I’ve ever coached,” said head coach Amy Beauchamp, who’s been coaching the girls grade eight volleyball team at Holy Cross for six years.

The girls volleyball team finished first in the Surrey league, and brought their dominance to four different tournaments throughout the fall.

The main tournament was the Fraser Valley regionals that took place after the girls finished first in the Surrey division. They won their first two games to finish first in their pool. Victories against Southridge and Langley Christian Academy put them up against Abbotsford Christian Academy in the finals.

Their dominance eventually came to a standstill, with Abbotsford Christian beating them in three sets to win the regional banner.

It was the best performance from a grade eight girls volleyball squad in school history.

“We fell apart a bit in the last set,” said Beauchamp. “Still, I’m so proud of the effort this team gave this season.

Beauchamp talked about how much talent some of the individuals on the team possesses.

Alex Kennedy was one of the leaders on the team this season for the club, according to Beauchamp.

“She’s a great passer but most of all she’s vocal on the court,” she said. “She’s a very good leader.”

Beauchamp also points out some of the pure skills from some of her athletes.

“Madison [Exley] had one of the hardest hits that I’ve ever seen from a grade eight,” she said. “Kaida [Fujimara] has an amazing serve, the best serve I’ve ever seen from a grade eight.

With this young up and coming team that could be together for the next few years, Holy Cross could have a volleyball powerhouse on the horizon. Unfortunately Beauchamp coaches grade eight every year and won’t get the opportunity to coach the girls as the team grows, but she did have a encouraging things to say about the group.

“We had a really successful season,” she said. “Even though we didn’t get our main goal, we came pretty darn close.”

“They’re all great girls to coach and they have a bright future ahead of them.



