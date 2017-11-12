Surrey’s Jasmin Dhanda is U Sports women’s soccer ‘Player of the Year’

Dhanda set a U Sports record with 65 points in five seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds

UBC Thunderbirds forward Jasmin Dhanda (left) is the nation’s best U Sports women’s soccer player, after she won the award last week. (U Sports Photo/Twitter: @justsportsca)

Jasmin Dhanda’s historic university soccer career ended on a major high this week.

After completing her fifth and final season with the UBC Thunderbirds women’s soccer team, Dhanda received national honours after a stellar season with UBC.

Dhanda received the ‘Chantal Navert Memorial Award’ for Canadian U Sports Player of the Year. This was her first time winning the award after a stellar season for the Thunderbirds.

In just 15 games, Dhanda posted 14 goals and 20 points. Both totals were best among all women’s university soccer players in the country.

Her 20 points were third overall for most point by a player in any season for U Sports women’s soccer.

Dhanda earned her points, finishing second in the country with 37 shots on goal. She also tied for the national lead with six game-winning goals.

Her stellar season helped UBC finish with a 9-2-3 record on the season. They finished third in the Canada West final four after defeating the MacEwen University Griffiths 2-1 on Saturday, Nov. 4th.

Dhanda ended up with 65 total points during her career as a Thunderbird, which set a new Canada West record for career points.

That total eclipsed former Thunderbird Janine Frazao’s 63 points.

“Jasmin showed a tremendous approach to each game this season,” said Thunderbirds women’s soccer head coach Jesse Symons to U Sports after Dhanda won the award.

“She took her game to another level and improved in every area, which is a great testament to her attitude towards competing for UBC and wanting to get team success.”

The honour of receiving the ‘Chantal Navert Memorial Award’ ends an illustrious career for Dhanda. The kinesiology student is in her final year of at UBC as she looks to graduate in the spring.



