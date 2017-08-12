Spartans fall by one goal in preseason soccer match

One goal brought defeat to the Trinity Western University team in a battle against Oregon.

In an exhibition game Friday, Langley Spartans fell 2-1 to the Oregon NCAA Divivision I Beavers. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Trinity Western’s Rachel Hutchinson opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but two second-half goals from Oregon State proved to be the difference in TWU’s preseason opener Friday.

In a game south of the border, at the Lorenz Field in Corvallis, Oregon, the NCAA Division I Beavers edged the Spartans 2-1.

The Spartans, who are the defending Canada West silver medalists, put up a “valiant effort,” equalling OSU’s four shots on target, but a 74th-minute own goal was “ultimately TWU’s undoing,” said coach Graham Roxburgh.

The Beavers Kaillen Fried equalized in the 53rd minute.

Cloverdale’s Hutchinson’s goal came off a free kick, floating her offering up and over OSU keeper Bella Geist.

“They were better than we were, but not by much,” Roxburgh said.

“But the heart my team showed, after just five days of training camp, was superb. I’m really pleased,” he added.

“Our team battled and showed toughness against a very strong and athletic team. I thought Seina (Kashima, Burnaby) was dangerous and took her player on regularly. Rachel was excellent in her movement. Our midfield hung in their and the likes of Brooklyn (Tidder, White Rock), Kat Chin (Calgary) and Amy Gartke (Edmonton) were awesome.”

OSU finished the night with a 16-7 edge in shots and a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.

“I was impressed with Oregon State,” Roxburgh said. “They had three or four very dangerous players. They were organized and made us work really hard.”

TWU goalie Christina Oliverio (Calgary) stopped two of the four shots she faced.

TWU is back in action on Thursday, Aug. 24, when the Spartans host Western Washington (NCAA Div. II), who are the defending national champions and opened the year ranked No. 1 nationally by the United Soccer Coaches Division II preseason poll.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. at TWU’s Chase Office field.

The Spartans open their Canada West regular season Sept. 8 and 9 at home, when they host UBC and Victoria.