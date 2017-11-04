Peace Arch News Classic contiunes today

The championship game will be held at Semiahmoo Secondary, 6 p.m.

Semiahmoo Secondary faced off against the White Rock Christian Academy for one of the first matches of the tournament Friday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A series of competitive games kicked off the Peace Arch News classic Friday, playoffs are scheduled today with the championship bout taking place at 6 p.m. at Semiahmoo Secondary.

With B.C. high school volleyball playoffs just a few weeks away, some of the province’s top teams use the opportunity to size each other up.

The 20-team girls tournament is held at both Semiahmoo and Elgin Park secondaries.

Last year, Seaquam won the tournament over the second place Semiahmoo Totems. Vancouver Magee Secondary finished third.

