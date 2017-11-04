Semiahmoo Secondary faced off against the White Rock Christian Academy for one of the first matches of the tournament Friday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Peace Arch News Classic contiunes today

The championship game will be held at Semiahmoo Secondary, 6 p.m.

A series of competitive games kicked off the Peace Arch News classic Friday, playoffs are scheduled today with the championship bout taking place at 6 p.m. at Semiahmoo Secondary.

With B.C. high school volleyball playoffs just a few weeks away, some of the province’s top teams use the opportunity to size each other up.

The 20-team girls tournament is held at both Semiahmoo and Elgin Park secondaries.

Last year, Seaquam won the tournament over the second place Semiahmoo Totems. Vancouver Magee Secondary finished third.

 

