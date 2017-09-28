Former Langley students help Team Canada win first international game

Team Canada took its opening match against Saint Lucia in straight 25-8 sets at the NORCECA Women’s Continental Championships at the Langley Events Centre Thursday evening.

“We had never seen Saint Lucia before so we just had to focus on our side and do what we needed to do and execute and it worked out well,” explained Team Canada member Alicia Perrin, who also is a Trinity Western University grad.

The Canadian squad of 14 women is one of six teams competing at the international competition that runs Sept. 28, 29 and 30. Canada’s games are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The men’s championship is taking place concurrently in Colorado where the men of Team Canada won 25-9, 25-13 and 25-8 over Saint Lucia Wednesday.

Team Canada includes another TWU grad – Kristen Moncks and the pair are no strangers to the LEC gyms, having played there many times as Spartans.

“It feels like home,” Perrin said.

“I’m really excited to be back here,” Moncks added.

The Canadian women’s team trains at the Richmond Oval.

After NORCECA, they return to their day jobs – playing professional volleyball.

“We just played this last season in Romania together,” Perrin said, “and… on Wednesday I’m going to Peru.”

“On Tuesday, I’m going to the Philippines to play,” Moncks said.

The North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) stages Olympic and World Championship zone qualifiers. Those competing at the LEC are hoping to help Canada qualify for the Worlds in Japan.

The Langley Events Centre schedule

Friday, Sept. 29:

5:30 p.m. – Cuba vs St. Lucia

8 p.m. – Canada vs Nicaragua

Saturday, Sept. 30:

5:30 p.m. – St. Lucia vs Nicaragua

8 p.m. – Canada vs Cuba

Tickets for the qualifier can be purchased online.

People can also stay up-to-date on World Championship qualifier event Facebook page@VolleyballCanada.

Canada took on Saint Lucia in the NORCECA Women’s Contintental Championships Thursday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Alicia Perrin is a Trinity Western University grad who is on Team Canada. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Canada took on Saint Lucia in the NORCECA Women’s Contintental Championships Thursday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The games are open to the public. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)