Schlute asks for donations along the Whalley strip to keep people warm

The wet, cold, windy month of November is hitting the residents ‘tent city,’ and donations are needed along the strip.

Erin Schlute of the Pop Up Soup Kitchen Movement took a video outlining how the cold is affecting these residents, and how ‘at least a couple hundred’ blankets are needed.

