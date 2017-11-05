Surrey’s SOS Children’s Village hosting inaugural foster awards gala

The event will be attended by three former CFL Grey Cup winners

Despite their small presence within an international organization, the SOS Children’s Village from Surrey is hosting a large international event “against all odds.”

That’s the motto that executive director Douglas Dunn wants to promote as the foster village from Surrey plans to host an inaugural foster awards gala at the Law Courts Inn in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 23rd.

“Against all odds is the theme for the evening,” said Dunn in a press release. “Against all odds, we will be hosting this international event recognizing outstanding leadership and success with nominees from the 134 countries, 572 villages, and the over 2,600 programs that comprise the global SOS federation.”

“The purpose of the SOS International Foster Awards Gala is to recognize leadership and success in foster care, to celebrate inspiring former foster children who have triumphed over adversity, and to raise money to help current foster children and youth in dire need,” said Communications Manager William Brennan in a press release.

One of the main draws for the event will be a new award that will be given to a former foster child who has beaten the odds to find success.

Three former CFL Grey Cup winners will be on-hand at the event to support the efforts of the SOS Children’s Village.

Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons will be attending the event as a keynote speaker.

“Pinball’s talks centre on the potential for each of us to achieve anything we set our minds to,” said Brennan in a press release.

“Unabashedly emotional and impactful, he shows us how to put heart into everything we do.”

Recently retired B.C. Lion Marco Iannuzzi will also attend the event as an auctioneer. Another retired B.C. Lion, Lyle Green, will also be at the event.

Although the SOS Children’s Village is a large international organization, there is not much representation in North America. The village in Surrey is the only one of its kind in Canada, and only four villages exist in the United States.

According to the SOS Children’s Village, they have a 100% success rate of foster youth graduating from high school within two years of the expected date.

The provincial foster care system only has a 40% success rate for graduation.

The event hopes to raise $100,000 to help current children in care who often struggle against drugs, homelessness, mental illness and abuse.



