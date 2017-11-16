South Surrey construction worker saves one-year-old girl who fell in pond, stopped breathing

‘Bystanders and first responders came together to save a life,’ says Surrey Fire Fighters local

A one-year-old girl is expected to recover after being pulled from a pond and revived by a nearby construction worker in South Surrey Wednesday morning.

The girl’s mother found the child floating in the pond shortly before 9:50 a.m. near the 127 Street and 20A Avenue intersection, Surrey RCMP said.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann told Peace Arch News Thursday that the child was not breathing, and a nearby worker jumped in and “resuscitated” the child.

“She must have found her right after she went into the water,” Schumann said of the mother’s actions.

Schumann – who said police do not have intimate details of the call because it was not a criminal investigation – said a BC Air Ambulance landed at a nearby school and the girl was transported to hospital.

“I’m going to stick my neck out here and say the child was fine,” Schumann said, adding that the police file says the child was transported to hospital “as precaution.”

The Surrey Fire Department did not respond to PAN request for comment by deadline Thursday morning.

However, the Surrey Fire Fighters Association Local 1271 tweeted:

“A positive outcome for this little one is what is important. Bystanders and first responders came together to save a life. We are hoping for a quick and full recovery.”