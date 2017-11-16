File photo

South Surrey construction worker saves one-year-old girl who fell in pond, stopped breathing

‘Bystanders and first responders came together to save a life,’ says Surrey Fire Fighters local

A one-year-old girl is expected to recover after being pulled from a pond and revived by a nearby construction worker in South Surrey Wednesday morning.

The girl’s mother found the child floating in the pond shortly before 9:50 a.m. near the 127 Street and 20A Avenue intersection, Surrey RCMP said.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann told Peace Arch News Thursday that the child was not breathing, and a nearby worker jumped in and “resuscitated” the child.

“She must have found her right after she went into the water,” Schumann said of the mother’s actions.

Schumann – who said police do not have intimate details of the call because it was not a criminal investigation – said a BC Air Ambulance landed at a nearby school and the girl was transported to hospital.

“I’m going to stick my neck out here and say the child was fine,” Schumann said, adding that the police file says the child was transported to hospital “as precaution.”

The Surrey Fire Department did not respond to PAN request for comment by deadline Thursday morning.

However, the Surrey Fire Fighters Association Local 1271 tweeted:

“A positive outcome for this little one is what is important. Bystanders and first responders came together to save a life. We are hoping for a quick and full recovery.”

Previous story
UPDATE: Injuries in three-vehicle South Surrey crash ‘not life-threatening’
Next story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

Just Posted

White Rock parkade to be four storeys, $12.5 million

Waterfront project to cost more than $3 million over projections

PHOTOS: Valley West Hawks stay hot with home ice victory

The BCMML’s best team beat the Vancouver NE Chiefs 6-2 on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Agricultural Minister touring Surrey today

Lana Popham will tour a brewery in Bridgeview then speak at KPU

Double-decker buses to hit Metro Vancouver roads next week

Two buses will be tested on Translink’s busiest routes for a three-month pilot project

Multi-car crash on 24 Avenue slows traffic

Emergency crews on scene of South Surrey collision

VIDEO: War over a ‘crime-ridden’ walkway in Surrey

Residents ‘flabbergasted’ after Surrey builds wheelchair access for walkway while ignoring safety requests like lighting

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 16

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

Most Read