Rollover on Surrey/Langley border may be hit and run

The street is blocked off by emergency vehicles dealing with the crash.

Emergency crews worked at the scene of a rollover on 192nd Street at 76th Avenue Monday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

A rollover crash on 192nd Street at about 76th Avenue will have the road closed for Monday evening as police investigate what witnesses are saying was a hit and run.

The occupants of the vehicle were being checked over by emergency personnel while Surrey fire crews awaited the arrival of the RCMP just after 8 p.m.

Two young men on scene said they heard the crash and got in their pickup truck, trying to follow the driver who left the scene.

They lost sight of what they said was a van involved and returned to the crash scene to speak to the police.

Several other people on scene also spoke to the RCMP.