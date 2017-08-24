UPDATED: Elderly missing Surrey man located

UPDATE: The missing person has been located, Surrey RCMP say.
Mounties thanked the public, media, and policing community for spreading information about the search.
The man was missing without medication
UPDATE: The missing person has been located, Surrey RCMP say.
Mounties thanked the public, media, and policing community for spreading information about the search.
North Delta student will compete against 53 dancers from across the globe in first overseas trip
Businesses are fighting the talent crunch with perks like vacation cash and luxury cars
Homicide investigators give update and ask for video footage
‘Queen Bz’ represented Canada at 2017 World Hip Hop Dance Championship, won silver
Police say a woman was held at knifepoint, pushed in the face and threatened with more violence