One person taken to hospital in an accident on 152 St. and 68 Ave

Police say that she is in stable condition

An accident this morning in Surrey is causing delays on one of Surrey’s busiest roads.

Around 10:15 a.m., police say that a beige Honda minivan was traveling northbound on 152 St. when it was struck by a grey Honda SUV trying to turn left off of 68 Ave.

COMMUTER ALERT: Accident NB on 152 St and 68 Ave. Police say one person was taken to hospital in stable condition. More to come. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/XsRZyXqoCB — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) October 1, 2017

Both drivers walked out and exited their vehicles, but the passenger in the grey Honda SUV was taken to hospital. Police say she is in stable condition.

The accident was causing delays both ways on 152 St., with the majority of the volume coming northbound.

Surrey RCMP have not responded to a request to comment.

More to come.



trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter