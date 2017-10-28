One dead after shooting in Surrey

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found one man dead near Crestview Drive and Alpen Place. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One man is dead after a shooting in Surrey Friday evening.

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found a victim on the 11300-block of Alpen Place. Police received reports of a second victim, he was located and transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police said the shooting is believed to be targeted.

The Integrated Homidicde Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is working with Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit.

Shortly after the incident, Surrey firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Wellington Drive and Currie Street.

More information is expected Monday.

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found one man dead near Crestview Drive and Alpen Place. Shortly after, a Surrey firefighters responded to a vehicle fire oin Wellington Drive near Currie Drive. (Shane MacKichan photo)