RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found one man dead near Crestview Drive and Alpen Place. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One dead after shooting in Surrey

Second victim transported to hospital

One man is dead after a shooting in Surrey Friday evening.

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found a victim on the 11300-block of Alpen Place. Police received reports of a second victim, he was located and transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police said the shooting is believed to be targeted.

The Integrated Homidicde Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is working with Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit.

Shortly after the incident, Surrey firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Wellington Drive and Currie Street.

More information is expected Monday.

 

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found one man dead near Crestview Drive and Alpen Place. (Shane MacKichan photo)

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found one man dead near Crestview Drive and Alpen Place. (Shane MacKichan photo)

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found one man dead near Crestview Drive and Alpen Place. Shortly after, a Surrey firefighters responded to a vehicle fire oin Wellington Drive near Currie Drive. (Shane MacKichan photo)

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. and found one man dead near Crestview Drive and Alpen Place. Shortly after, a Surrey firefighters responded to a vehicle fire oin Wellington Drive near Currie Drive. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
South Surrey family to transform home into haunted house

Just Posted

One dead after shooting in Surrey

Second victim transported to hospital

South Surrey family to transform home into haunted house

Donations to be used to help a family in India

Five people died from overdoses in 10 hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

VIDEO: House fire in Surrey

Fire crews battled the blaze, near 150th Street and 88th Avenue

VIDEO: Police respond to reported shooting in Abbotsford

Shots may have been fired from a vehicle

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach

He’s now being cared for at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Giants offence goes AWOL

Vancouver scores just one goal in 2-1 loss to visiting Prince George at Langley Events Centre

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

Missing sex offender wanted in Vancouver police search, again

Forty-year-old Christopher Schafer, a federal offender, has been living at the Vancouver facility

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Most Read