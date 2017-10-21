Man found face-down beside motorcycle on 24 Avenue

Shortly after their arrival, Surrey firefighters had the man sitting and speaking

Firefighter attend to a man who was found laying beside motorcycle on 24 Avenue near King George Boulevard Saturday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The right turning lane on 24 Avenue to King George Boulevard was closed Saturday afternoon after a motor-vehicle incident.

Surrey firefighters arrived to the scene at approximately 12:20 p.m. and found a man laying face-down beside a motorcycle. When firefighters arrived, the motorcycle was in an upright position beside his body.

After approximately 10 minutes, firefighters had the man sitting and talking before ambulance services arrived.

He was put on a stretcher and loaded into the ambulance.

More to come…