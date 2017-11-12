Fire at U-Haul in Surrey destroys 18 units

The Surrey Fire Department was on scene for more than 12 hours

Crews battle a fire at a U-Haul in Surrey off of King George Boulevard and 84th Avenue. (Twitter/@MrsLilDvl)

Big clouds of smoke were billowing through the skies of Surrey on Friday evening.

Some families are spending the weekend trying to find out what remains in their storage unit after a fire broke out at a U-Haul in Surrey.

On Friday, Nov. 10th around 5:30 p.m., a fire broke out at the U-Haul storage unit in Surrey on King George Boulevard and 84th Avenue.

Crews were on-scene battling the fire until 4:00 a.m., before reports of the fire reigniting began shortly after 6:00 a.m. The Surrey Fire department was called back to the scene to get rid of the remaining flames.

According to reports, 18 units were damaged in the fire.

Surrey Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Beenahm described some of the challenges that the fire department faced while battling the blaze.

“The materials in a storage unit is like that of the world’s largest teenager’s closet,” said Beenahm. All of the plastics and polyesters melt together and cools in a protective shell. Every so often, the dry materials on the inside reignite.”

Those challenges have forced the Surrey Fire department to go back on multiple occasions to battle the blaze. They’ve been called back at least three times since the initial blaze, including once on Sunday morning.

Since the blaze started, Surrey RCMP were called on-scene to cordon off the area. They’ve kept a presence there and are informing the Surrey Fire department any time a new blaze starts up.

Witnesses say there were explosions heard coming from the U-Haul storage unit. Beenahm points out that there are many pressurized containers, such as fire extinguishers and small propane tanks inside some of the units.

RCMP are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No word on what started the blaze at this point.

More to come.



