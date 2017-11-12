Crews battle a fire at a U-Haul in Surrey off of King George Boulevard and 84th Avenue. (Twitter/@MrsLilDvl)

Fire at U-Haul in Surrey destroys 18 units

The Surrey Fire Department was on scene for more than 12 hours

Big clouds of smoke were billowing through the skies of Surrey on Friday evening.

Some families are spending the weekend trying to find out what remains in their storage unit after a fire broke out at a U-Haul in Surrey.

On Friday, Nov. 10th around 5:30 p.m., a fire broke out at the U-Haul storage unit in Surrey on King George Boulevard and 84th Avenue.

Crews were on-scene battling the fire until 4:00 a.m., before reports of the fire reigniting began shortly after 6:00 a.m. The Surrey Fire department was called back to the scene to get rid of the remaining flames.

According to reports, 18 units were damaged in the fire.

Surrey Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Beenahm described some of the challenges that the fire department faced while battling the blaze.

“The materials in a storage unit is like that of the world’s largest teenager’s closet,” said Beenahm. All of the plastics and polyesters melt together and cools in a protective shell. Every so often, the dry materials on the inside reignite.”

Those challenges have forced the Surrey Fire department to go back on multiple occasions to battle the blaze. They’ve been called back at least three times since the initial blaze, including once on Sunday morning.

Since the blaze started, Surrey RCMP were called on-scene to cordon off the area. They’ve kept a presence there and are informing the Surrey Fire department any time a new blaze starts up.

Witnesses say there were explosions heard coming from the U-Haul storage unit. Beenahm points out that there are many pressurized containers, such as fire extinguishers and small propane tanks inside some of the units.

RCMP are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No word on what started the blaze at this point.

More to come.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey Mountie killed in 2012 memorialized in annual fundraising run Sunday

Just Posted

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Looking at Remembrance Day 2017 in Surrey

Some photos and videos from those who attended Remembrance Day events in Surrey

Fire at U-Haul in Surrey destroys 18 units

The Surrey Fire Department was on scene for more than 12 hours

Surrey’s Jasmin Dhanda is U Sports women’s soccer ‘Player of the Year’

Dhanda set a U Sports record with 65 points in five seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds

Surrey Mountie killed in 2012 memorialized in annual fundraising run Sunday

To date, the event has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House in New Westminster

Update: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building that housed home renovation business.

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

Strong winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island could see gusts up to 50-100 kms

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

PHOTOS: Vancouver Giants crown visiting Victoria Royals

Giants hand best team in Western Hockey League rare loss Saturday night

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 was closed southbound due to a vehicle incident

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Most Read