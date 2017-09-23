Elderly Langley women missing

A missing woman may have tried to go to New Westminister.

Langley RCMP are currently looking for 72 year old Ruth Verna Benjestorf and need assistance in trying to locate her.

She does go by ‘Verna’. Benjestorf resides at the Murrayville Manor Care Facility in Langley, and left Friday morning headed to the IGA located at 22259 48th Ave. in Murrayville area.

“It has been confirmed that Benjestorf did make a purchase at the IGA around 10 a.m., however, from there her whereabouts are unknown,” said Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill.

Benjestorf is capable of short outings by herself, but does suffer from a number of medical conditions which require daily medication. When Benjestorf had not returned by 5 p.m. she was reported missing by staff.

“Benjestorf does not know the area of Langley well and usually only goes to the IGA or Willowbrook mall with staff,” Mulvihill noted.

Benjestorf is shy and does not communicate with people she does not know. Benjestorf may be using BC Transit to get around and could possibly try to go to New Westminster as she has stated in the past that she wants to go there.

Benjestorf is a Caucasian female, 5’2, 175 lbs, green eyes, with grey shoulder length hair. She did not have her glasses on when she left this morning, but does need them. She was wearing a black Winter parka jacket that goes to her knees, blue jeans, black sandals (Velcro style straps) with white socks, and was carrying a black purse. The picture of her in the black jacket is from Friday.

Anyone with information on Benjestorf’s whereabouts are asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or provide information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.