A map of road closures in East Newton today. (Twitter/@SurreyTraffic)

COMMUTER ALERT: Road closures on 152nd Street in Surrey this afternoon

Closures are taking place for the Nagar Kirtan Parade

Make a mental note to try and avoid 152nd Street this afternoon.

The road will be closed between 64th Avenue and 72nd Avenue in Surrey from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the morning, and from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. later this afternoon.

The closures are taking place for the Nagar Kirtan Parade in East Newton.

Other road closures are occurring on quieter streets in the area between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Surrey website.


