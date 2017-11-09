COMMUTER ALERT: Accident involving pedestrian forces closure on King George Boulevard

The highway was shut down between 76th and 80th Avenue

An accident involving a pedestrian shut down a section of King George Boulevard during the commute home on Thursday night.

Around 5:15 p.m., emergency crews were called on-scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going northbound on King George Boulevard.

The accident was severe enough that crews had to shut down King George Boulevard between 76th and 80th Avenue.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian at this time.

More to come.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Motorcade carrying Const. John Davidson arrives in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Jail time follows 2015 White Rock traffic stop

Prepackaged heroin, crack cocaine found in speeding car

Surrey’s Harneet Dadrao named to U-Sports soccer all-rookie team

The centre midfielder received the honours after a successful first season with the UFV Cascades

After fire, Surrey hockey retailer finds a temporary home

The Hockey Shop’s City Parkway space was damaged by fire seven weeks ago

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Motorcade carrying Const. John Davidson arrives in Abbotsford

Hundreds gathered on Abbotsford overpasses to pay tribute to fallen officer.

VIDEO: Runaway dump truck ends Surrey crash spree in ditch

Surrey RCMP will be considering many factors, including impairment

South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

VIDEO: Langley mom pleads for help in securing $750,000 life-saving drug for daughter

UBC student Shantee Anaquod is in desperate need of Soliris to treat aHUS

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Trans Mountain lawsuit dropped over worries costs would bankrupt non-profit group

B.C.

Free public transit for military personnel, veterans on Remembrance Day

TransLink offers free service across Metro Vancouver

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Most Read