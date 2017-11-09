COMMUTER ALERT: Accident involving pedestrian forces closure on King George Boulevard

The highway was shut down between 76th and 80th Avenue

An accident involving a pedestrian shut down a section of King George Boulevard during the commute home on Thursday night.

Around 5:15 p.m., emergency crews were called on-scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going northbound on King George Boulevard.

The accident was severe enough that crews had to shut down King George Boulevard between 76th and 80th Avenue.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian at this time.

More to come.



trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter