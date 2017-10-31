UPDATE: Collision at South Surrey crosswalk

There were no injuries after a two-vehicle collision near a crosswalk on 156 Street near the 18 Avenue intersection Tuesday morning.
Police said a silver Hyundai got hit by a black Mustang at the location. A woman and three children were in the Hyundai, a man was driving the Mustang.
The Hyundai came to a rest in the middle of a sidewalk on 156 Street. The collision knocked over one of the city’s new solar panel sidewalk panels.
Traffic was disrupted for a portion of Tuesday morning and into early afternoon.
@NEWS1130Traffic accident 156 Street @ 18 Ave in South Surrey/White rock pic.twitter.com/bW10UTIEwE
— Haley Kusumoto (@haleymkusumoto) October 31, 2017