Collision at 18 Avenue and 156 Street intersection. (Photo by Haley Kusumoto)

UPDATE: Collision at South Surrey crosswalk

No injuries

There were no injuries after a two-vehicle collision near a crosswalk on 156 Street near the 18 Avenue intersection Tuesday morning.

Police said a silver Hyundai got hit by a black Mustang at the location. A woman and three children were in the Hyundai, a man was driving the Mustang.

The Hyundai came to a rest in the middle of a sidewalk on 156 Street. The collision knocked over one of the city’s new solar panel sidewalk panels.

Traffic was disrupted for a portion of Tuesday morning and into early afternoon.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP stats say criminal code offences are down 12 per cent
Next story
Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Just Posted

UPDATE: Collision at South Surrey crosswalk

No injuries

Many Surrey break ins could have been prevented, police say

While statistics show a drop in break-and-enters, Surrey RCMP say many can still be avoided

Surrey RCMP stats say criminal code offences are down 12 per cent

That’s comparing the first three quarters of this year to the same period last year

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Goh time for Surrey dancers in big ‘Nutcracker’ show in Vancouver

Royal City Youth Ballet Company also prepping its production for Surrey Arts Centre in December

VIDEO: A legacy of lifesaving: 135A Street’s ‘guardian angel’ dies

Doug Nickerson was honoured by the city for his lifesaving efforts, just days before his death

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Surrey residents to get say on raising of minimum wage

The provincial Fair Wages Commission is looking for input

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

Most Read