UPDATE: Collision at South Surrey crosswalk

Collision at 18 Avenue and 156 Street intersection. (Photo by Haley Kusumoto)

There were no injuries after a two-vehicle collision near a crosswalk on 156 Street near the 18 Avenue intersection Tuesday morning.

Police said a silver Hyundai got hit by a black Mustang at the location. A woman and three children were in the Hyundai, a man was driving the Mustang.

The Hyundai came to a rest in the middle of a sidewalk on 156 Street. The collision knocked over one of the city’s new solar panel sidewalk panels.

Traffic was disrupted for a portion of Tuesday morning and into early afternoon.