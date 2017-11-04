Alexandra Neighbourhood House receives $1 million from federal government

Money to be used to help Surrey youth secure employment

A new project, announced by the federal minister of employment Friday, will make it easier for youth in Surrey to gain job skills training and hands-on work experience.

Delivered through the Alexandra Neighbourhood house Knowledge, Resources and Understanding (Youth KRU) program, the project will help youth find and keep jobs, develop skills such as financial literacy and workplace safety, and receive tips from guest speakers from the community, according to a news release from the office of Thunder Bay–Superior North MP Patty Hajdu, minister of employment, workforce development and labour.

The federal government’s Skills Link program contributed more than $1 million to the project, which will serve up to 100 youth in Surrey.

In a news release, executive director of Alexandra Neighbourhood House Penny Bradley said the contribution was “in response to youth concerns regarding the lack of employment training opportunities in their community of South Surrey White Rock. The youth also expressed a concern around emotional wellness, and have identified lack of employment as contributing factor.”

Skills Link supports projects that help young people, who face barriers, find employment.

“These youth could include those who have not completed high school, single parents, Indigenous youth, young persons with disabilities, youth living in rural or remote areas or newcomers,” the release states.

Skills Link is one of three programs under the government’s Youth Employment Strategy (YES). Each year, the federal government invests more than $330 million in YES to support Canadians between the age of 15-30.

