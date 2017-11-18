Alexandra Neighbourhood House connecting youth with employers

Alexandra Neighbourhood House started a program last month that will connect disadvantaged unemployed young people with potential employers.

Details of the program followed a $1 million federal grant for the organization’s Youth Knowledge, Resources and Understanding (Youth KRU) program, publicly announced Nov. 3. The project is in response to a lack of youth employment training opportunities in the South Surrey and White Rock area.

Alexandra Neighbourhood House executive director Penny Bradley says there’s a misunderstanding that the area is mostly retired or individuals with stable employment, however, the organization is seeing in increase number of youth struggling to find gainful employment.

Youth between ages of 15 and 30 can participate in a six-week orientation and job skills training workshop, which is followed by a 10-week job placement.

The program is designed to help young single parents, youth with disabilities, Indigenous youth, newcomers and young people with limited education.

During the six-week training program, directors take an inventory of what type of work the participating youth are interested in. From there, the Alexandra Neighbourhood House job developer connects with local companies relating to the field of the work outlined by the youth.

“Say for instance, we have someone who is interested in warehouse work. The job developer would go out and meet with different companies that are local, find job requirements, and what the job would be,” Bradley told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

The youth are paid for their work. A portion of the $1 million grant is used as a subsidy to help the employer pay at least minimum wage. If the job typically pays more than minimum wage, the employer would be responsible for paying the difference.

“They’re not committed beyond the end of the placement, but the hope is that if the employee turns out to be a quality employee, they would continue on with the company,” Bradley said.

Bradley said Alexandra Neighbourhood House connects with youth through its social media platforms and various outreach programs.

Courses are scattered throughout the next 30 months, information on how to register can be found at www.alexhouse.net/youth-kru