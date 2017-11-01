Surrey teen forgoes the candy, spends Halloween collecting for food bank

Emma Wright collected items for her local food bank instead of trick-or-treating

For most 13-year-olds, they might be savouring their last year of trick-or-treating before deciding to hang up the ol’ pumpkin basket for good.

That might be the case for most 13-year-olds, but not Emma Wright.

Instead of filling up a bag with candy, Emma went door-too-door in Cloverdale collecting food items for the Surrey Food Bank.

“I’m not exactly sure what inspired her to do it,” said her mother Monica Wright. “At first, she said she didn’t want to do anything other than hand out candy.”

“Then, she came up with the idea of collecting food items for the food bank.”

Emma decided to forego the costume, dressing up in her favourite colour, blue, instead. She then went door-to-door in Cloverdale collecting food items in a wheelbarrow.

All in all, she collected at least 35 food items.

“She got some candy too, but she wasn’t too concerned about that,” said Wright.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
