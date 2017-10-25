Surrey ranked as one of the best places to buy real estate in Western Canada. (File photo)

Surrey an ‘investment destination’

City ranked as one of the best places to buy real estate

Surrey is the second-best place to make a real-estate investment in Western Canada, according to an industry publication.

According to a report by Western Investor, a print and online publication focused on Western Canada, Surrey makes the list of “real-estate investment destinations” as “Vancouver’s booming suburb.”

Kelowna ranked as the best destination, followed by Surrey, Saskatoon, Calgary and Lethbridge respectively. City of Vancouver did not make the top-five list.

The report says Surrey will overtake Vancouver as B.C.’s largest population by the next decade, growing by approximately 10,000 new residents each year.

It says the entire South Fraser region, which includes Langley and Abbotsford, is “projected to absorb 70 per cent of the entire region’s population growth over the next 25 years.

The report notes that Surrey has a higher percentage of people aged 10-24 than the provincial average, and the city is home to one in four Metro Vancouver residents under the age of 19.

It mention’s South Surrey-White Rock’s separation from the Surrey core by farmland, and South Surrey’s focus on new single-family homes and townhouse construction.

“Newton is the heart of Surrey’s South Asian community, while Guildford and Fleetwood are more traditionally suburban in character,” the report states.

“Cloverdale to the west has a rural flavour on the Langley border. And then there is Surrey’s new downtown, Surrey City Centre, where the 52-storey 3 Civic Plaza hotel and condo tower completes this year, and an eight-building medical-technology office hub is under construction, along with multi-family condominium projects.”

Previous story
Tools-only thrift shop to open in Cloverdale as Shell Busey project with Surrey Hospice Society

Just Posted

Surrey council to vote on Hawthorne Park’s fate Nov. 6

Vote is on controversial plan to run road through park in the north end of the city.

Man charged after dog allegedly killed in Surrey

SPCA seeks lifetime ban on owning animals for Stuart Alexander Blackie

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Talk about pot: Surrey business event to spark discussion about legalized marijuana

Board of trade’s Surrey Hot Topic series continues on Nov. 9

Cloverdale-Langley City MP introduces bill to include Indigenous representatives on heritage board

Bill C-374 is John Aldag’s first Private Member’s Bill.

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report

Bridges and tunnels are congestion hot spots, says the independent Mobility Pricing Commission

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry

Animal control officers ask for provincial help to assist in seizures

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

Growing up next door to the pink house

Daughter of the man who built the recently-transformed Fort Langley house tells her story

PHOTOS: Vaudevillians ‘Having Fun’ in rehearsal for annual bursary show in Surrey

Seniors entertain to raise money for performing-art students at Douglas Collage

Most Read