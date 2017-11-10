Marine Drive’s Cosmos Restaurant to open ‘very soon’

A sign in front of Cosmos Greek Restaurant says it will open soon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Marine Drive’s Cosmos Greek Restaurant, which was severely damaged in a fire last April, is expected to open later this month.

Cosmos’ Georgia Theodosakis, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Demetre, told Peace Arch News Thursday that the restaurant is expected to open sometime this month, tentatively Nov. 20.

Unattended candles have been determined as the source of the fire that destroyed the front of the building, along with several south-facing apartments, April 6.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, but 26 residents were displaced.

White Rock RCMP told PAN last April that police are investigating the fire. The status of the investigation was not available when this article was written.

A sign in front of the building, which is still covered by protective covering installed during the restoration process, said the restaurant is expected to open “very soon.”

Theodosakis told PAN that they will have more information regarding the opening date next week.