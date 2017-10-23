Power For All is holding a fundraiser for new adaptive equipment at Rusty’s Pub Nov. 4. Submitted photo

Power For All hosts fundraiser Nov. 4

Burger and Beverage night will raise money for new adaptive equipment

  • Oct. 23, 2017 3:05 p.m.
An adventure therapy society is looking for help from the community to raise money for new equipment.

On Nov. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Power For All is holding a burger & beverage night at Rusty’s pub in Cloverdale, 17770 56 Ave.

The charity organization works to empower people through adaptive outdoor recreation and group fitness programs. They provide adventure experiences for people of all ages and abilities in Fort Langley and White Rock with emphasis on therapy and recovery.

The fundraiser will help the organization expand their programs and purchase additional kayaks.

“In recent years, we have added stand up paddle boarding to our programs using adaptive boards with an optional wheelchair attachment. These custom made boards have enabled access to a broad range of clients who would otherwise be unable to enjoy this fabulous water activity,” said executive director Alex Thompson in a letter.

“Kayaks are also adapted as needed to compensate for any function the paddler has lost due to disability. While adaptations may be made to the paddle grip or the seating support, the sport of paddling is not changed or adapted. We pride ourselves on offering adaptations, which provide full integration to suit each individual’s needs or challenges. Our vision is to provide meaningful experiences and ‘freedom from disability’ for any individual who could not otherwise have access to a water adventure.”

The fundraiser will feature a silent auction, toonie toss, balloon pop, door prizes and 50/50 draw. Tickets are $20 and include a burger, fries and drink of choice. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.ca.

Visit powerforallats.com for more info.

