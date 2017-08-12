LETTER: Boost attendance, invite Trump to Langley cruise-in

A Langley resident suggests a few ways to draw people and raise money at Langley’s premiere car show.

Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2017 has been moved from Langley City to Aldergrove, but organizers are still expecting large crowds for the charity car show. (Langley Advance files)

Dear Editor,

Again the ugly sceptre of rising and prohibitive costs and failed negotiations risk ending a 20-year proven Langley success story.

This is one of the finest, free, volunteer-run, not-for-profit, all-proceeds-to-local-charities, car shows in North America.

Yes, times change. But needs don’t.

Volunteering is critical to maintaining community, but politics has trumped again and risks not proud car buffs pride but the quintessential aspects of not-for-profit volunteering – giving back!

Surely, some funding agreements could have been reached for what seems exorbitant police costs.

Get more volunteers, agree to a cost sharing, encourage bin-barrel spare-change donations from the tens of thousand of satisfied attendees.

I’m one broke, on-a-disability-pension fan, but I’d throw in $2 – so how much could be potentially collected?

Police could donate part of policing cost as individual members.

Raffle of a vehicle, paint job, restoration, go to crowd funding, or [invite U.S.] President [Donald] Trump; hear he is a car buff, Canuck kinda guy?

Where there’s a will there’s a way; but where politics and policy impede community suffers.

Michael Morrall, Langley

[Editor’s note: This letter writer is referring to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, which is still going ahead in Langley this fall. It’s just moving from Langley City to Aldergrove. The one-day car show happens on Saturday, Sept. 9, with the swap meet and car corral happening Sunday, Sept. 10 – both in downtown Aldergrove. Stay tuned to the Langley Advance for much more on this upcoming charity car show]