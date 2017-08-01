Quidditch Western Championships coming to Abbotsford

The brooms are coming back to Abbotsford this November.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Quidditch Canada Western Regional Championships are set to take over the field at W.J. Mouat Secondary on Nov. 18 and 19.

Six teams and 120 athletes from B.C., Alberta and Manitoba are expected to hit the field to determine the best in the west.

Quidditch is known as the game inspired by the sport played in the Harry Potter series of books and movies. Matches are played between two teams of seven, and the same rules apply as in the series, except there are no broomsticks or flying.

Quidditch players try to throw a quaffle, which is a volleyball, through any one of three hoops on poles on either side of the field for 10 points a goal. The game ends after either team captures the golden snitch — which in the movies, is an evasive, walnut-sized ball with wings.

The real-life version of the snitch is a person with a sock-wrapped tennis ball hanging from the back of their waistband, wrestling with seekers in a full-field game of keep-away.

Abbotsford previously hosted the event back in February of 2016 when the tournament occurred at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School.

The Alberta Clippers took home top prize at that event after they outlasted teams from Burnaby, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The community is encouraged to come out and cheer on the teams as they compete in November.

“We’re so thrilled to be selected, once again, to host the Quidditch Canada Western Regional Championship. We can’t wait to welcome the quidditch athletes to Abbotsford, and provide them with a solid experience before, during, and after their matches,” stated Craig Nichols, Executive Director of Tourism Abbotsford in a press release. “It’s a great opportunity for Abbotsford to host teams from all over Western Canada, and to showcase this growing sport in our community – hopefully inspiring others to try it out.”

Quidditch Canada’s events director Sachin Kotecha cited Abbotsford’s airport, hotel accommodations, recreational facilities and turf fields as key reasons why the bid was successful.

The event also took place in Surrey in November of 2016.

For more information on the event, visit quidditchcanada.com.