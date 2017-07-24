Professional Bull Riding back in Abbotsford

For the second straight year, the Professional Bull Riders are returning to Abbotsford.

PBR announced earlier today (Monday) that the Monster Energy Tour returns to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 14.

The event features some of the top bull riders in Canada battling it out for bragging rights against competitors from up to five other countries. Those riders will hop on some of the highest ranking bucking bulls from across North America to try and hang on as long as possible.

The bull riding action begins at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. All bull riders will get on one bull each in round one. The Top 10 will then advance to the championship round for one more ride and a chance at the $20,000 available in prize money. In addition to competing for points towards the Canadian National Standings, riders will also have the opportunity to earn world points in an effort to earn a berth onto the elite Built Ford Tough Series.

Abbotsford will be the third stop on the Monster Energy tour, which also comes to Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Edmonton.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for the event at abbotsfordcentre.ca.