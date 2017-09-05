Jerry Seinfeld coming to Abbotsford

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Abbotsford on Dec. 1.

The popular comic, who helped craft the smash 90s sitcom about nothing bearing his own name, hits the stage at the Abbotsford Centre on Dec. 1.

It’s part of a tour that will also see the comedian perform in Penticton on Nov. 30.

Seinfeld was ranked by Forbes as the highest-paid comedian for 2015, the second-highest paid in 2016 and the highest-paid again in 2017. Seinfeld’s income between June 2016 and June 2017 was $69 million.

In addition to the Seinfeld sitcom, the comedian also created the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and helped write the animated Bee Movie in 2007.

Tickets for the Abbotsford show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $59.50 to $150.

For more on the show, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca.