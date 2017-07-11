Battle at the Border basketball game coming to Abbotsford

Organizers are calling it the biggest collection of basketball talent on one floor in Abbotsford history.

After debuting in Langley last year, the Ball Don’t Stop group is bringing its second annual Battle at the Border basketball event to the Envision Athletic Centre at the University of the Fraser Valley on July 22.

The game features a rematch between the Seattle Pro-Am and Vancouver All-Stars teams, with NBA talent on display.

Confirmed for the event are recently signed Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford and three-time NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson. Other NBA talent that may be appearing include Spencer Hawes from the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley and Bobby Brown from the Houston Rockets.

Several other NBA prospects and NBA G League talents are also expected to appear.

Ball Don’t Stop CEO Ekam Nagra said Abbotsford was a logical second step for his group’s marquee event.

“For years I’ve noticed Abbotsford is a hotbed for basketball – it’s a big basketball community,” he said. “There are lots of kids that play there and so many parents who love the game. It’s a basketball town and I think it’s a hot basketball market.”

The game will feature all NBA rules, but will have 10-minute quarters. Last year’s event saw a surprise appearance by P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators, and Nagra hinted that he and his group are working at bringing similar celebrity players to Abbotsford.

The half-time show will see middle school players from Abbotsford hit the court.

Tickets to the game are available online, and range in price from $40 to $80. Nagra said tickets are 50 per cent sold out, and noted that there are only 100 courtside seats available.

The game tips off at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit eventbrite.ca/e/ball-dont-stop-battle-at-the-border-seattle-pro-am-vs-vancouver-all-stars-tickets-35651169608.