Abbotsford artist wins big in condom wrapper design contest

This moose was one of two submitted condom wrapper designs that earned Abbotsford’s Cassidy Luteijn high praise in the ONE condom wrapper design contest.

The last thing you see when ripping a condom wrapper isn’t usually an aroused moose or a peaceful beaver, but thanks to an Abbotsford artist that is now a possibility.

W.J. Mouat grad Cassidy Luteijn won big in the ONE Condoms Canada 150 design contest, with two of her designs receiving staff picks honours.

Artists were asked by the company to submit photographs, paintings, illustrations, designs, mixed media projects or any other art to put on a condom wrapper. Winners were chosen through a combination of judges and the public based on how well the design celebrates Canadian life, culture and history.

Luteijn’s two designs were titled “One Lucky Moose” and “One Love”, and featured two of Canada’s most iconic animals – the beaver and the moose.

“I came up with the ideas when I was on the ferry on my way to the island,” she said. “Growing up I’ve always loved creating little characters that almost take up a life of their own. For the moose, for example, I wanted him to have this adorable almost bashful quality to him.”

Luteijn, a visual arts student at the University of Victoria, earned 10,000 condoms to be donated to the UVic Residence Life and Education department, $500 and 50 condoms of each design that won.

When not in school Luteijn works at The Reach as a cultural programming assistant helping promote the arts in Abbotsford.

Other contest winners from B.C. included: Lake Country’s Moozhan Ahmadzadegan (western region), Vancouver’s Ben Wang (staff pick), Vancouver’s Ellena Neel (staff pick), Campbell River’s Robb Schmidt (staff pick) and Vancouver’s S. Lam (staff pick).

The grand prize was awarded to Toronto’s Emma Scott, who earned $1,000, a year’s supply of condoms with her design, 10,000 condoms donated to a Canadian health organization of her choice and an artist profile on onecondoms.ca.

For more details on Luteijn’s art, visit cassidyluteijnart.com.