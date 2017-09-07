Women’s Expo headed to Cloverdale this September

Vancity Women’s Expo and Pop-Up coming to Cloverdale Agriplex, Sept. 22 to 24

Vancity Women’s Expo and Pop-Up is coming to the Cloverdale Agriplex from September 22—24.

The event promises to be the “ultimate girl’s day out” for women of all ages according to event organizers, Shannon Ross and Breanna Ross Mader.

Around 200 vendors are expected to set up at the three-day exhibition, and the booths will feature everything from fashion to sports, home decor to tech companies.

More than 60 of those vendors will be “pop-up” shops, showcasing local artisans and businesses that do not operate a traditional storefront, giving attendees the opportunity to see art, handmade soaps, antiques and more.

As well as opportunities to shop, the expo will have workshops, demonstrations, food and wine sampling, career and business resources, prizes and giveaways.

The final schedule for workshops will be announced next week.

When : Friday, Sept. 22, from 4—9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 22, from 4—9 p.m. Where : Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Ave.

: Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Ave. Cost: $8, tickets are cash-only and are available for purchase at the door

For more information, visit www.vancitywomensexpo.com.