Wes Barker has a party trick that will earn you $20 this Canada Day weekend

In a new video, former Surrey-based performer shows how

Wes Barker in a scene from video posted to his Youtube channel.

A new video from local funny guy Wes Barker shows how you can make a quick $20 at a Canada Day party.

The trick involves removing a bank note from the top of a beer bottle without disturbing a stack of coins placed on top.

Barker, who recently moved from Surrey to Vancouver, also shows how to balance a Loonie on a knife blade – and it’s easier than it sounds, with a bit of trickery.

Not only that, Barker attempts to drink 150 shooters of maple syrup in the video, posted to his Youtube account.

Check it out, below.

A self-described “stunt magician,” Barker in 2013 was a top-five finalist in The Comedy Network’s “Exposed” talent contest, sponsored by underwear maker Stanfield’s. The following spring, Barker brought his act to Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre.