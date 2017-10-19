VIDEO: ‘The Rock’ and Neve Campbell film ‘Skyscraper’ in Surrey

Scenes were shot last week at city hall plaza

In video, Dwayne Johnson (left) is shown on the “Skyscraper” movie set in Surrey.

SURREY — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s scenes in Surrey are shown in a video/slideshow posted to Youtube this week.

Parts of the “Skyscraper” action movie were filmed at Surrey City Hall Plaza last weekend, with a helicopter used in the action.

The movie also stars Canadian actor Neve Campbell, best known for her role as Sidney in the “Scream” horror films.

• SEE ALSO: ‘The Rock’ thanks Mayor Hepner after filming in Surrey.

A two-minute video posted to Youtube by the Celebrity Wotnot account shows clips of Johnson and Campbell on the set.

Johnson is shown wearing makeup that makes him look burned, while Campbell walks around in a revealing red T-shirt.

See for yourself below.