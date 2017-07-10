VIDEO: Provincial square dancing festival begins at Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Around 400 dancers will take to the floor from July 6–9 at the bi-annual provincial festival

Nearly 400 dancers took to the dance floor on Thursday evening (July 6) in Shannon Hall at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, in the opening ceremonies for BC Festival 2017.

The three-day provincial festival is held every two years in a different B.C. community, and dancers travel from as far away as Washington, Idaho and even Australia to join in square and round dancing.

The dancers will return in 2020, when Surrey is scheduled to host the national square dancing festival.

The festival opened with a Grand March, in which all dancers are led in a procession around the hall.

Tickets for spectators are $2. For more information on the festival, visit bcfestival2017.weebly.com.