VIDEO: Langley’s Dallas Smith earns chart topping status

The country singer is feeling the love after breaking another record in the Canadian music industry.

A week out from his charity golf tournament and private concert with buddy Chad Brownlee, Langley’s own Dallas Smith is breaking more records in the music industry.

“Feeling the love this morning. Thank you Canadian Country Radio and all my fans for their continued support,” Smith posted yesterday to his Facebook page.

He became the first Canadian male artist to have four #1 singles (the third consecutive) at Canadian Country Radio with his latest single, Sky Stays This Blue, from his Side Effects album.

“That’s 3 #1’s in a row and 4 total! Just blown away…” he added. “Can’t wait to announce what we got going on next! Stay tuned!”

One of the next things for Smith is the Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament happening close to home next Tuesday, Aug. 22 at The Redwoods Golf Course. The golf tourney, as well as the subsequent private performance, are already sold out for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2012, the two rising stars from Langley shared the limelight in a crosss-country tour. While selling out show after show across Canada, the two Langley boys formed a solid friendship.

Searching for ways to make a difference in their community, they teamed up with Redwoods and made a decision to support JRfm’s Basics for Babies Campaign in their vision of a hunger-free future.

Last year’s golf tournament raised an “incredible $148,000” in 2016, and the duo are hoping to top that total next week.

In the meantime, Smith is rejoicing in the news of another soaring hit on both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Country radio charts this week.

“Thank you so much to Canadian Country radio and all of my fans here at home,” said the 39-year-old performer.

“The continued support is something that I don’t take for granted and something that will never be lost on both my family and I. The quality of Country music that Canada is producing right now is something we as a whole should be enormously proud of.”

Sky Stays This Blue celebrates the platinum-selling entertainer’s real life relationship with three-year-old daughter Vayda and is from 2016’s top-selling Canadian country album Side Effects (based on first week sales), which was released a year ago.

On Father’s Day, Smith, a father of two, shared his personal home movie as the video premiere for Sky Stays This Blue. Filmed by award-winning director, and Vayda’s Godfather, Stephano Barberis, a video with some cherished moments of love and adoration.

“This video means everything to me,” Smith said. “Vayda is going to have this memory for the rest of her life as a reminder of how much she’s loved and I will cherish the moments we captured forever.”

Smith is nominated for four Canadian Country Music Association Awards including male artist of the year, single of the year, album of the year, and the Apple music fans’ choice award. The CCMA Awards show will take place on Sept. 10 in Saskatoon, Sask., and will air on CBC featuring a number musical performances, including Smith.

Brownlee, also a former Langley boy, is vying for many of the same CCMA awards, including fans’ choice and male artists, as well as video director and record producers of the year.