VIDEO: Guitarist Colin James jams at a local bar

‘Still can’t believe this happened!’ said Heritage Grill manager in Facebook post

Image from video of Colin James at The Heritage Grill in New Westminster on Friday night. (photo: Facebook.com)

A Canadian guitar great made a surprise appearance at a New Westminster bar on Friday night (Nov. 10).

Colin James showed up at The Heritage Grill to jam a version of “Caldonia,” a jump-blues song first recorded in 1945 by Louis Jordan and his Tympany Five.

Video of the performance was shot by bar manager Siobhan Folka and posted to her Facebook page.

“Still can’t believe this happened!” she wrote. “Colin James!! Highlight of my wrk night!

“He knows some of the musicians playing but was part of a reso for a bday,” she added in a comment. “Random to me! So amazing, still buzzing!”

Check out the video below.