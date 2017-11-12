Image from video of Colin James at The Heritage Grill in New Westminster on Friday night. (photo: Facebook.com)

VIDEO: Guitarist Colin James jams at a local bar

‘Still can’t believe this happened!’ said Heritage Grill manager in Facebook post

A Canadian guitar great made a surprise appearance at a New Westminster bar on Friday night (Nov. 10).

Colin James showed up at The Heritage Grill to jam a version of “Caldonia,” a jump-blues song first recorded in 1945 by Louis Jordan and his Tympany Five.

Video of the performance was shot by bar manager Siobhan Folka and posted to her Facebook page.

“Still can’t believe this happened!” she wrote. “Colin James!! Highlight of my wrk night!

“He knows some of the musicians playing but was part of a reso for a bday,” she added in a comment. “Random to me! So amazing, still buzzing!”

Check out the video below.

Previous story
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

Just Posted

North Surrey Tigers feed tent city in Whalley

The boys football team spent the evening feeding over 250 people

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Looking at Remembrance Day 2017 in Surrey

Some photos and videos from those who attended Remembrance Day events in Surrey

Fire at U-Haul in Surrey destroys 18 units

The Surrey Fire Department was on scene for more than 12 hours

Surrey’s Jasmin Dhanda is U Sports women’s soccer ‘Player of the Year’

Dhanda set a U Sports record with 65 points in five seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds

Surrey Mountie killed in 2012 memorialized in annual fundraising run Sunday

To date, the event has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House in New Westminster

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

Strong winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island could see gusts up to 50-100 kms

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

PHOTOS: Vancouver Giants crown visiting Victoria Royals

Giants hand best team in Western Hockey League rare loss Saturday night

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 was closed southbound due to a vehicle incident

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Guitarist Colin James jams at a local bar

    ‘Still can’t believe this happened!’ said Heritage Grill manager in Facebook post