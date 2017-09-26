VIDEO: ‘Game of Thrones’ concert tour in Vancouver – but not for another year

Vancouver is among cities on a “Game of Thrones” live concert tour schedule.

The TV show’s music composer, Ramin Djawadi, “will take fans of the acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning HBO show through the seven kingdoms spanning seven seasons, in a new immersive experience,” Live Nation Entertainment announced on Tuesday morning.

The 45-city world tour for ‘Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience’ includes a concert at Rogers Arena in Vancouver next fall, on Sept. 5, 2018.

Djawadi will lead an orchestra, choir and soloists on a tour that includes dates in London, New York, L.A., Toronto and Boston.

The “HBO pre-sale” launches Tuesday, with general-public tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 29, via livenationentertainment.com.

“Bringing the ‘Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience’ to audiences earlier this year was a dream come true, dating back to an idea hatched over three years ago,” Djawadi stated.

“The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”

The inaugural run of the show kicked off in North America in February of 2017, after being conceived by Djawadi three years ago.



