VIDEO: Big venue, big matches for All Star Wrestling’s 10th anniversary show in Surrey

SURREY — All Star Wrestling’s 10th anniversary show is set for Friday, July 7 at the Agriplex arena at Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

It’s a big venue for some big wrestling matches, according to show organizer Mark “Gorgeous Michelle Starr” Vellios.

“This family-friendly, action-packed show will leave you on the edge of your seat,” the longtime Surrey resident raves.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $15 via the wrestling company’s website, allstarwrestling.ca, or call 604-710-0872.

A highlight of the night will be the inaugural Johnny Canuck Battle Royal.

“Three years ago, the sudden death of Johnny Canuck (due to heart attack) shook the wrestling world and now we honour him with the first annual Johnny Canuck Battle Royal,” Vellios says in an event press release. “The winner will receive a title shot against the ASW Trans Canada Heavyweight Champion at WrestleReunion VII (on) July 21.”

The Battle Royal will involve the likes of Black Sheep Dave Turner, Sgt. Mike Everest, Ravenous Randy Myers, Moondog Manson, Ironman Mike Roselli, Salty Seaman, Animal Don Ceiver, Bruiser Joe and others.

Other matches on Friday night:

Six-Man Tag Team Match

“ECW/WWE star Tommy Dreamer has returned to All Star Wrestling and he’s taking on Team USA and the Fabulous Fabio with Mr. India and Thunder from Jalandhar,” Vellios says. “All three men have had run-ins with Azeem the Dream at one time or another, and now they’re teaming up in hopes of stopping Azeem and Team USA’s reign of terror.”

Battle of Former ASW Champions (Gangrel the Vampire Warrior vs. Hurricane Adam Ryder)

“Both Men have held the ASW Trans Canada Champion and now it’s time to battle it out. Gangrel makes his long awaited return to All Star Wrestling against Hurricane Adam Ryder. Ryder claims to be the best ASW Champion ever and Gangrel is ready to prove him wrong. One of these men will get to walk away with bragging rights when all is said and done.”

#10thanniversary @CREA_Fairground #Agriplex July 7th! 1st. Annual Johnny Canuck Battle Royal, just announced entry Bruiser Joe #ASW pic.twitter.com/1LkOH796sz — ASW CANADA (@ASWCANADA) June 28, 2017

Pro Wrestling vs. MMA (Loose Cannon Kenny Lush vs. UFC star “Filthy” Tom Lawlor)

“UFC star Tom Lawlor is making his All Star Wrestling debut against the Loose Cannon Kenny Lush. Pitting pro wrestling against MMA, both men could be evenly matched, having crossed over on several occasions. Who will reign supreme in this match up that is for sure to be talked about for years to come?”

Midget Wrestling Warriors (Rob the Giant vs. Short Sleeve Sampson)

“Does everybody know what time it is? It’s midget time! Short Sleeve Sampson is back to wow the crowds for this amazing show and this time he is taking on Rob the Giant in his ASW debut. Short Sleeve is a crowd favourite each and every time he steps foot inside an ASW ring. His matches will leave you on the edge of the seat and with a new opponent; we bet you won’t even be sitting for this incredible match.”

Fatal Four Way TLC (tables, ladders and chairs, with Air Adonis vs. Nick Price vs. Matt X Static vs. Kobra Kai)

“Two of these men, Nick Price and Matt Xstatic, are no strangers to the TLC match. Will this give them an advantage or does Air Adonis and the Cruiserweight champion, Kobra Kai, have a fresh take on this? Either way, this match full of Tables, Ladders and Chairs, will leave the crowd screaming for more as all four men battle it out for the prestigious Cruiserweight belt hanging from the ceiling. Can Kobra Kai hold on to his title or will one of these men’s thirst for gold beat him to it?”

Sisters Tag Team Battle for the Sabotage Tag Team Titles (The Twisted Sisterz Holidead and Thunder Rosa vs. The Hall Sisters, Bambi & Liiza, managed by their mom, Raven Lake)

“Holidead and Thunder Rosa have both appeared in ASW at different times. When Thunder Rosa was here, she took Bambi Hall to her limits before the hometown favourite came out on top, winning the Girls Gone Wrestling Title. Now, it’s sisters against sisters in what should be an epic tag-team match for the Sabotage tag-team titles. The Hall sisters are up to the challenge to show the Twisted Sisterz they have what it takes, but the veteran team aren’t quite ready to let those belts go.”

