VIDEO: An evening of music from the Prohibition era

Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers are performing in South Surrey on Thursday, Oct. 5. Submitted photo

It’s the bees knees and the cat’s pajamas.

Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers return to Crescent Legion’s Club 240 on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m.) for another evening of dancing to the devil-may-care, authentic sounds of the Prohibition era of the 1920s and early 1930s.

Browne (a longtime Peace Arch News reporter) supplies the megaphone-crooner vocals, while his jazzy, all-star, seven-piece band features Henry Christian (trumpet), Jeremy Berkman (trombone), Tony Sheppard (alto sax and clarinet), Graham Howell (tenor sax and clarinet), Angus Kellett (piano), David Sabourin (tuba) and John Cody (drums).

The musical menu includes such classics as Charleston, Louisville Lou, The Sheik of Araby, I Can’t Give You Anything But Love and Am I Blue, played from the original orchestrations of the period.

The venue is at 2643, 128 St. (South Surrey) and admission is $20 at the door (students 18 and under $10).