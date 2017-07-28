Two Langley kids part of SFU pipe band headed to Scotland

The Johnston kids, Dana and Cameron, are headed to the world championships

Two Langley siblings are headed to Scotland to make some noise.

Dana and Cameron Johnston are with the Simon Fraser University junior Robert Malcolm Memorial Grade 3 pipe band.

As members of the junior pipe band, the 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy will compete in the Grade 3 competition which only happens ever two to three years at the World Pipe Band Championships Aug. 11 and 12.

In 2014, the SFU crew placed fifth after claiming the championship in 2012.

SFU is also competing in the main competition or Grade 1 as it goes for its seventh championship.

Cameron Johnston is 12 and a member of the junior pipe band for SFU. (SFU photo)