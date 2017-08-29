‘Thursday’ talk showcases Surrey gallery’s Art Together program

SURREY — Following a summer hiatus, Surrey Art Gallery’s monthly “Thursday Art Talk” event returns on Sept. 7 with a focus on Art Together program artists.

The evening session on Sept. 7 will feature talks and art samples by Karen Cancino, Wendy Dee Collins, Gemma Lazarich, Michelle Mendoza and Dominique Wakeland, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Art Together is a free drop-in program that gives youth and young adults an opportunity to make art “shoulder-to-shoulder with mentoring artists and to help design art initiatives with peers and gallery staff.”

Lazarich who will share her interest in drawing bald, big-eyed humanoids and in painting monsters and fictional portraits, while Collins explores wordplay through visual mediums. Cancino combines a broad array of mediums including textiles and electronics, Mendoza will share portraits of herself and others painted in an abstract and surrealistic style, and Wakeland, a theatre artist and spoken word poet, will share an excerpt from a work in progress.

“Thursday Art Talk” events are presented by Surrey Art Gallery Association, a non-profit society. For details, phone 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery.

Looking ahead, Art Together program sessions will take place on Tuesdays over the fall/winter months. The next workshop, on Sept. 19, will feature Semiahmoo artist Roxanne Charles and a look at her upcoming exhibition “Ground Signals,” which she co-curated for Surrey Art Gallery.

The gallery is located at 13750 88th Ave., Surrey.